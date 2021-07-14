India records 38,792 new coronavirus cases, 624 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 38,792 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative infection tally in the country to 30,946,074, according to the Union health ministry’s bulletin on Wednesday morning.

With 624 new fatalities reported in the same period, the death toll now stands at 411,408, according to the ministry’s update at 8am.

The country also saw 41,000 people getting discharged from the hospitals, after which the total number of recoveries reached 30,104,720.

The active case count further dipped to 429,946, constituting 1.40 per cent of India’s overall caseload.

As many as 435,973,639 samples have so far been tested for Covid-19 in the country, of which, 1,915,501 accounts for the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 38.5 million, with more than 3,410,974 Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered to beneficiaries till Tuesday 7pm, according to the Union health ministry.