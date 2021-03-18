India Records 35,871 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Early December

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 35,871 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest daily rise since early December, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active caseload in the country was logged at 252,364 while the death toll soared to 159,216 with 172 new fatalities, the highest in around two months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Maharashtra, India’s worst affected state by the viral disease, has been driving the country’s tally as it saw 23,179 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said.

Amid a worrying rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers. Decisive steps like management of micro-containment zones and strict enforcement of restrictions were necessary to stop what he called the “emerging second peak” of Covid.

More than 1.14 crore cases have been recorded by India so far; 1.59 lakh people have died.