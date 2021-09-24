India records 31,382 new Coronavirus cases

New Delhi: India on Friday morning recorded 31,382 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 3,35,94,803 since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The number of new cases was 1.69% fewer than Thursday’s infection count of 31,923.

The country’s Covid-19 toll rose to 4,46,368 as 318 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases declined by 1,478 to 3,00,162.

As per data: