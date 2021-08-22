India Records 30,948 New COVID Cases, 403 Deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 30,948 new Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. About 403 deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Ministry.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 58 crore with 44 lakh vaccine doses administered till Saturday evening.

As per data:

Total cases: 3,24,24,234

Total recoveries: 3,16,36,469

Active cases: 3,53,398

Death toll: 4,34,367

Total vaccinated: 58,14,89,377 (52,23,612 in last 24 hrs)

The daily positivity rate remains less than 3 per cent for the last 27 days and is presently at 1.95 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.09% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.57 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.