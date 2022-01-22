India Records 3.37L Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Omicron Tally 10,050

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India recorded 3,37,704 fresh cases, as per health ministry’s data. Meanwhile, 488 Covid deaths were registered in the country.

As per data:

India’s Active caseload currently stands at 21,13,365

Active cases stand at 5.43%

Recovery Rate currently at 93.31%

2,42,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,63,01,482

Daily positivity rate (17.22%)

Weekly Positivity Rate (16.65%)

On the other hand, 10,050 in total Omicron cases detected so far, an increase of 3.69% since yesterday.