India Records 3.37L Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Omicron Tally 10,050

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India recorded 3,37,704 fresh cases, as per health ministry’s data. Meanwhile, 488 Covid deaths were registered in the country.
As per data:
- India’s Active caseload currently stands at 21,13,365
- Active cases stand at 5.43%
- Recovery Rate currently at 93.31%
- 2,42,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,63,01,482
- Daily positivity rate (17.22%)
- Weekly Positivity Rate (16.65%)
On the other hand, 10,050 in total Omicron cases detected so far, an increase of 3.69% since yesterday.