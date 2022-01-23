India Records 3.33 Lakh New Covid Cases

New Delhi: India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of daily cases is lower than Saturday’s 3.37 lakh cases. However, the daily and weekly positivity rates have risen.

Kerala continued to record steep rise in Covid-19 cases with 45,136 new positive cases being reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 55,74,702. The health department said the state had tested 1,00735 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 2,47,227 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala.