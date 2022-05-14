India records 2858 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India records 2,858 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s tally to over 4.31 crore, according to Union Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24, 201 with 11 new fatalities, the date showed. Active cases further dipped to 18,096 while the daily positivity rate 0.59 per cent.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 14), the country saw a total of 3,355 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,76,815.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,096 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,604.

A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry.