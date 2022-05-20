India Records 2,259 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported at least 2,364 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,31,29,563. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases dipped to 15,419 in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 10 new Covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,24,303.

A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.