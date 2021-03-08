India Records 18,599 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded 18,599 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,29,398, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases went up to 1,88,747, constituting 1.68% of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.91 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,57,853 with 97 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 97 new fatalities include 38 from Maharashtra, 17 from Punjab and 13 from Kerala.

A total of 1,57,853 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,478 from Maharashtra followed by 12,518 from Tamil Nadu, 12,362 from Karnataka, 10,921 from Delhi, 10,278 from West Bengal, 8,737 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,174 from Andhra Pradesh.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,82,798.

According to the ICMR, 22,19,68,271 samples have been tested up to March 7 with 5,37,764 samples being tested on Sunday.