New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 18,166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,39,53,475 since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The number of new cases was 7.97% fewer than than Saturday’s tally of 19,740.

The toll rose to 4,50,589 as 214 people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases stood at 2,30,971.

As per data-