India Records 17,921 New COVID-19 Cases, 133 Deaths

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 17,921 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union health ministry’s update.

With this, the countrywide tally reached 11,262,707.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll reached 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, the data showed.

The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 percent of the infection count.

Similarly, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,34,79,877 samples have been tested up to March 9 for the viral disease, including 7,63,081 on Tuesday.