India Records 17,070 New COVID-19 Cases, Slightly Lower Than Yesterday

New Delhi: India recorded 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than Thursday’s count of over 18,000 cases.

Reportedly, India reported 23 deaths due to respiratory infection and 14,413 recoveries in 24 hours, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. The total active cases have reached 1.07.189 and the daily positivity rate is at 3.40 per cent.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of coronavirus cases is rising nearly everywhere in the world. The UN health agency said that Covid cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally.