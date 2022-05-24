India Records 1,675 Fresh Covid Cases, 31 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours, According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 14,841, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,832.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,490. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.