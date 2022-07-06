India Records 16,159 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, 28 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reported 16,159 new Covid cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,25,270. The active caseload stands at 1,15,212.

India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.53 per cent as a total of 15,394 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 4,29,07,327 across the country.

Meanwhile, India has administered a total of 9,95,810 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,98,20,86,763.