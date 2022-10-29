India Records 1,574 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 1,574 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data update.

With this, India’s active caseload currently stands at 18,802 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 2,161 patients recovered in the last 24 hours which increased the total recoveries to 4,41,02,852, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.95 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.11 per cent.

The country has conducted over 90.07 crore covid tests till date, while 1,65,901 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible people across the country.