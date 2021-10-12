India Records 14,313 New Covid Cases, Lowest Since Early March

New Delhi: India recorded 14,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,85,920, while the active cases declined to 2,14,900, the lowest in 212 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh deaths, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.04 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

As per data: