India Records 12,781 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Crosses 75k Mark 

New Delhi: India reported 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 43,309,473 while the number of active cases increased to 76,700, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll raised to 5,24,873with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 4,226 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 percent, the ministry said.