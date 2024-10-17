New Delhi: The Indian government has strongly rebuked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his recent admission that he had no “hard evidentiary proof” to support allegations against India regarding the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This statement was made during Trudeau’s testimony before a Commission of Inquiry into foreign interference in Canada’s federal electoral processes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a stern response, reiterating that Canada has failed to provide any concrete evidence to substantiate the serious accusations leveled against Indian diplomats. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the responsibility for the damage caused to India-Canada relations lies solely with Prime Minister Trudeau.

“What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along—Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats,” Jaiswal stated.

The diplomatic row between the two nations escalated after Trudeau’s allegations in the Canadian Parliament last year, claiming credible evidence of Indian involvement in Nijjar’s death. India has consistently denied these allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated”.

