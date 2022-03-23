Goods Export Target
Business

India Reaches $400 Billion Goods Export Target For First Time

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 10

New Delhi: India has reached the goods export target of $400 billion ahead of schedule for the financial year 2021-22 (till March 22, 2022).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated farmers, weavers, MSMEs (small businesses), manufacturers and exporters for the success.

He wrote: “India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey.”

<>

</>

He also posted graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

Pradeep Sahoo 11940 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × 2 =

Breaking