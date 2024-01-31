India ranks 93 in Global Corruption Index

New Delhi: Transparency International unveiled the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) on Tuesday, disclosing a list of the world’s most corrupt countries. The report highlighted minimal progress in addressing public sector corruption, as the global average for CPI remained stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year.

The report said, “The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International shows that most countries have made little to no progress in tackling public sector corruption.”

Over two-thirds of the 180 ranked countries scored below 50 on the scale, indicating a prevalence of corruption. The CPI evaluates nations based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption, ranging from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The report added, “According to the Rule of Law Index, the world is experiencing a decline in the functioning of justice systems. Countries with the lowest scores in this index are also scoring very low on the CPI, highlighting a clear connection between access to justice and corruption. Both authoritarian regimes and democratic leaders undermining justice contribute to increasing impunity for corruption and, in some cases, even encourage it by removing consequences for wrongdoers.”