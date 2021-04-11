India raises concern over China’s plan for mega dam in Tibet

Beijing: India has raised serious concern on China’s plan for a mega dam in Tibet. This will be world’s largest power station.

Environmentalists in neighbouring India have expressed their unhappiness that the structure will span the Brahmaputra River before the waterway leaves the Himalayas and flows into India.

The river, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibetan, is also home to two other projects far upstream, while six others are in the works or under construction.

Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, an environmental policy specialist at theTibet Policy Institute, said there are both ecological and political risks.