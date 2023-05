India progress to Semi-Finals of Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, qualify for FIH Junior Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023

New Delhi: Sunday evening at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman was lit up by a scintillating performance from the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team as they defeated Thailand with a scoreline of 17-0 in their Pool A fixture. The result means the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team finished the group stage of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 unbeaten and have also progressed to the Semi-Finals of the tournament.

India have qualified for the FIH Junior Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held from December 5 to 16, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India qualified after reaching the final four stages of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023. The top three teams from the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 were set to qualify for the Junior World Cup, however with Malaysia receiving a direct entry as the host nation, the other three Semi-Finalists of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup have qualified for the prestigious event.

The scorers for India were Angad Bir Singh (13’, 33’, 47’, 55’), Yogember Rawat (17’), Captain Uttam Singh (24’, 31’), Amandeep Lakra (26’, 29’), Araijeet Singh Hundal (36’), Vishnukant Singh (38’), Bobby Singh Dhami (45’), Sharda Nand Tiwari (46’), Amandeep (47’), Rohit (49’), Sunit Lakra (54’) and Rajinder Singh (56’).

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team began the contest on the front foot, attacking Thailand with regularity, but were unable to break through in the early exchanges. Thailand not only absorbed the pressure but also looked to attack India, who however edged ahead just before the end of the first quarter when Angad Bir Singh (13’) found the back of the net.

Early in the second quarter, India Captain Uttam Singh eased through the Thailand defense on the right before Yogember Rawat (17’) doubled the advantage. The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team were starting to take control of the contest, and before the half ended, Captain Uttam Singh (24’) also got on the scoresheet, scoring from close range. A couple of minutes later, Amandeep Lakra (26’) smashed home his shot from a Penalty Corner, as the Indian Colts led 4-0, and were showing no signs of slowing down. Soon after Amandeep Lakra (29’) scored his second from a Penalty Corner and at halftime the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team led 5-0.

Captain Uttam Singh (31’) made it 6-0 in the first minute of the third quarter, rifling it into the top corner from the right, and moments later Angad Bir Singh (33’) too got his second for the night. The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team were dominating proceedings, and added another soon after when Araijeet Singh Hundal (36’) got on the scoresheet courtesy of a powerful hit from the right. India continued to attack, pushing Thailand deep into their half, and the pressure resulted in another goal, as Vishnukant Singh (38’) got his name on the scoresheet, making it 9-0. Just before the final break, Bobby Singh Dhami (45’) made it 10-0 when he converted a Penalty Corner.

The final quarter wore a similar look to the previous ones, with the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team attacking with great gusto as Sharda Nand Tiwari (46’), Amandeep (47’) and Angad Bir Singh (47’), all struck in quick succession to make it 13-0. A comeback seemed highly unlikely, but Rohit (49’) got into the act as well, making it 14-0 for India. There would be more to come as India were playing free-flowing hockey, and it was Sunit Lakra (54’), Angad Bir Singh (55’), and Rajinder Singh (56’) who added three more goals, making it 17-0. India eventually did not add to that scoreline and came away with an emphatic win, finishing the night on top of the standings in Pool A.

Fans around the world can view Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 matches on Watch.Hockey for free.