India Post To Release ‘Special Cancellation’ To Commemorate 7th International Day Of Yoga

New Delhi: India Post is coming out with a ‘Special Cancellation’ to capture the essence of World Yoga Day on 21 June 2021.

This unique initiative will mark the commemoration of the 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021.

Yoga and IDY have been popular subjects for philatelic commemorations over the years.

In 2015, the Department of Posts brought out a set of two Commemorative Postage stamps and a miniature sheet on the International Day of Yoga.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a set of Commemorative Postage Stamps on Surya Namaskara to mark the commemoration of the 2nd International Day of Yoga.

In 2017, the UN Postal Administration (UNPA) issued a set of stamps showing 10 yoga asanas to commemorate the International Day of Yoga in New York.

On the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga (IYD) 2021, Delhi Postal Circle is conducting the following activities: –