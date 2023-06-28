India Plays Key Role In Shaping ITU 6G Vision Framework

New Delhi: International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has approved the 6G Vision Framework. India, through Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications played a key role in framing the Framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released India’s 6G Vision “Bharat 6G Vision” document on March 23, 2023 which envisages India to be a front-line contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

Bharat 6G Vision is based on principles of Affordability, Sustainability and Ubiquity. It ensures that India takes its rightful place in the world as a leading supplier of advanced telecom technologies and solutions that are affordable and contribute to the global good.

Thereafter, the efforts of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications in prioritising 6G standardisation have successfully resulted in adoption of Ubiquitous Connectivity, Ubiquitous Intelligence and Sustainability as key elements of 6G Technology and has also enhanced India’s position in the International Telecommunication space.

The 6th Generation or 6G Technology has been named ‘IMT 2030’ by ITU, the specialised agency for Information and Communication Technologies of United Nations. The recommendation of ITU for 6G Framework, approved on June 22, 2023; will serve as foundation document in 6G research and development and will pave way for development of 6G Technology worldwide.

The ITU 6G Framework has been formulated with collaborative efforts of member countries of United Nations in which India has played front-runner role from the very beginning.

Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of Ministry of Communications has spearheaded India’s standardisation work on this 6G Framework. The National Study Group (NSG), headed by TEC, has done extensive work in submitting regular Indian contributions towards the development of the ITU 6G framework. The inclusive approach adopted by TEC has resulted in wide stakeholder participation in the National Study Group with involvement of major industries, startups, academia and R & D organisations.

The TEC led NSG has been working on this framework since last few years, and has been advocating for India specific requirements at the International forum. In past, India, through NSG, had also contributed in development of 5G technology- a key outcome of which was adoption of Low Mobility Large Cell (LMLC) by ITU as 5G use case.