India plans to make big tech companies like Google pay news publishers for using their content

New Delhi: The government has hinted that it is mulling making big tech firms that are in the content business, such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Twitter and Amazon Pay the Indian newspapers as well as the digital news publishers a share of revenue for using their original content. The process has already been adopted by countries including Australia, Canada, France and Spain.

Chandrashekhar added that the original content creators have not benefitted from the growth of social media and tech platforms in India but fail to share the revenue with the original content creators.

Earlier this year, Australia passed a new media law to force big tech companies to pay for local news. Just before the new law came into effect, Facebook had blocked news content in Australia after a dispute with the government over paying for content. PM Scott Morrison had called Facebook’s move to ban news content in Australia “arrogant” and “disappointing”.

After a fallout with the Australian government, Facebook blocked users from seeing and sharing news on its platform over a law that forces the tech company to pay the news publishers for using their content.

In May 2022, the Canadian government proposed a law to bring about fairness in sharing of revenue between digital news publishers and the social media platforms, including Google and Facebook.