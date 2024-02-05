India Participates In First G20 EdWG Meeting Under Brazilian Presidency

New Delhi: Day one of the first Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting under the Brazilian G20 Presidency was held virtually today wherein, the Indian delegation reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance the global education agenda. The delegation highlighted the importance of capacity building for educational professionals, innovative teaching-learning processes and emerging trends and on making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level and highlighted the crucial role of education in achieving SDGs, particularly through LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative.

Sharing inputs on the priorities, the Indian delegation of senior Ministry officials highlighted India’s best practices on the identified priorities as guided by the National Education Policy 2020. Initiatives included SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA, Academic Bank of Credit, SAMARTH, National Professional Standards for Teachers, 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme, DIKSHA, NISHTHA, Malviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, National Mission for Mentoring, industry collaboration for training courses and equipping educators in emerging technologies.

As part of the EdWG track, Brazil has identified the following 3 priorities for the meeting deliberations:

Valuing and Building Capacity of Education Professionals: what can we collectively do?

Connecting Managers of Digital Resource Platforms: the sharing of education material on Education for Sustainable Development.

The G20 Award for School-Community Engagement

The first EdWG discussions will continue on day two of the meeting to be held on 6th February 2024. The discussion will centre on the second and third priorities that is, digital resource platforms and awards for school-community engagement.