Mumbai: India is set to face Pakistan on the opening day of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground.

The eagerly awaited and rapid-paced Hong Kong Cricket Sixes is returning to delight audiences. Scheduled from November 1 to November 3, the tournament is set to feature some electrifying clashes at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground, with 12 teams competing in six-a-side matches.

Spectators can expect an enthralling and unique experience as the cricket festival will be enhanced with spectacular performances, fantastic music, and delicious food.

The twelve teams are split into four pools of three and will compete in a round-robin format. India, led by Robin Uthappa, finds itself in Pool C alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and UAE.

Hosts Hong Kong will face South Africa and New Zealand in Pool A, while Pool B includes Australia, England, and Nepal. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Oman will vie in Pool D.

The tournament will commence with a match between South Africa and Hong Kong, while the much-anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan will also occur on the first day.

The leading two teams from each pool will advance to the quarter-finals, with the victors progressing to the semi-finals. The quarter-final losers will compete in the Plate semi-finals. The team finishing last in each pool will enter the Bowl Competition. In total, 29 matches will be played over the three days of the event.

Additionally, a Women’s Exhibition Match is planned for the final day to mark the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s establishment.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the excitement! Watch all the action-packed matches of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 on Star Sports and Fancode, where 12 teams will vie for the championship. Come and experience the most exhilarating form of cricket.