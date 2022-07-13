India overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI Team Rankings after 10-wicket victory against England

New Delhi: India overtook Pakistan in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings after their emphatic victory in the first game of their three-match series against England at The Oval on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue, who were placed fourth with 105 rating points before the match against England, have moved to third position with 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind with 106 rating points.

New Zealand top the table with 126 rating points, while England are second with 122 rating points.

On Tuesday (July 12), England crumbled to their lowest total (110 runs) against India in ODIs, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s six-wicket haul. Other members of the Indian bowling attack rallied around Bumrah as Mohammed Shami took three wickets and Prasidh Krishna picked up one.

In response, India cruised to victory on the back of Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 58-ball 78, beating second-ranked England with 10 wickets and more than 31 overs to spare.