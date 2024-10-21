Kampala: The billionaire Oswal family has released an audio recording of the last call made by Vasundhara Oswal while under detention in Uganda.

Vasundhara Oswal is the elder daughter of Indian-origin Swiss billionaire Pankaj Oswal, who has spent over 20 days in detention under murder charges.

Her family claims her imprisonment in Uganda is illegal and the man she was accused of murdering, a former employee of their sprawling business empire, has already been found living in Tanzania.

In a post shared on Vasundhara Oswal’s Instagram account, her sister Ridi Oswal wrote: “My sister, Vasundhara Oswal, has been unjustly imprisoned in Uganda for over two and a half weeks, in a prison meant for those convicted of heinous crimes like murder. Yet, she remains behind bars without any evidence against her, and without any valid reason to hold her.”

Ridi Oswal also released a recording of Vasundhara’s last phone call before her phone was taken away.

“They’re taking my phone. They’re taking my phone,” the 26-year-old was heard screaming tearfully, even as a voice at the other end protested this treatment.

“She’s talking to her family, you cannot deny that. They cannot take your phone,” the voice at the other end was heard saying.

