India Open 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claim maiden title

World no 10 Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted a stunning win over 3-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia to become the first men’s team from the country to win the Yonex-Sunrise India Open here on Sunday.

The top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, which had won its first Super 500 tournament in Thailand in 2019, upset the top seeded Indonesian pair 21-16 26-24 in 43 minutes to make a rampaging start to the new season.

Coming into the match with a 1-3 head-to-head record, Satwik and Chirag dished out a brave effort against the Indonesian pair and staved off a fightback to reign supreme in the final.

From almost missing the tournament following a false COVID positive result to winning the title, life has come full circle for the Indian pair as they accumulated valuable ranking points ahead of a busy season, which comprises some big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Satwik and Chirag had won the Thailand Open Super 500 title in 2019, besides reaching the finals at French Open Super 750 the same year.

The duo also claimed the silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, besides winning the Hyderabad Open Super 100 and finishing runners-up at Syed Modi International in 2018.

Satwik and Chirag also played a crucial role in India earning the historic mixed team gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian pair also had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last year but couldn’t cross the group stage despite winning two out of three games.