India: One day state mourning on September 11 over Queen’s demise

New Delhi: The Government of India has decided that there will be one-day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of the demise of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

Notably, Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, while the members of the royal family had rushed to her side at the family’s summer residence in Balmoral after her health took a turn for the worse, according to AP report.

Meanwhile, Britain’s royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast, according to Reuters report.

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,” a statement said, while a gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen’s life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, the report said.