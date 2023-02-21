India Needs Rs 33,750 Cr For Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Plants: Report

New Delhi: India will require investment worth up to Rs 33,750 crore to achieve the goal of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants under the government PLI target, reported PTI citing a study by a think tank.

On Tuesday, a Delhi-based think-tank the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) released a study, which claims that the country requires up to 903 GWh of energy storage to decarbonise its mobility and power sectors by 2030, and lithium-ion batteries will meet the majority of this demand. “India needs investments worth up to Rs 33,750 crore ($4.5 billion) to achieve the government PLI target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants,” CEEW’s report said, adding that at the time of writing the report, the conversion rate was taken as Rs 75 per dollar.

According to the Economic Survey 2022–23, India’s electric vehicle market is anticipated to reach annual sales of 1 crore units by 2030. According to industry projections, India will sell 10 lakh EVs overall in 2022, the report said.

One of the essential elements of the batteries used in electric vehicles is lithium, a non-ferrous metal. Earlier this month, the government announced that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were found in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.