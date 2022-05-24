India Names 25-member Squad For Friendly Match Against Jordan

New Delhi: Senior Men’s National Team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named the 25-member squad for a friendly match against Jordan on May 28.

The squad is set to travel to Doha, Qatar to play a friendly match against Jordan on May 28, AIFF said in a release on Tuesday.

Captain Sunil Chhetri’s name have been also included.

The 37-year-old Chhetri last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October but since then was sidelined due to injuries.

The 25-member Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.