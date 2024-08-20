India, Malaysia Elevate Bilateral Ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: India and Malaysia have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.

The nations signed multiple agreements, including one concerning the employment and repatriation of workers, and another aimed at enhancing cooperation in digital technology.

Ibrahim’s three-day visit to India, which began on Monday night, marks his inaugural trip as prime minister. The primary focus of the talks between Modi and Ibrahim was on broadening trade and investment and seeking collaboration in innovative sectors.

“The India-Malaysia partnership will be advanced to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi announced, noting the significant potential for economic collaboration.

Modi also recognized Malaysia as a key ally of India within ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the need for a swift review of the free trade agreement between India and ASEAN.

Additionally, Modi mentioned efforts to integrate India’s UPI payment system with Malaysia’s PayNet. The discussions also explored new avenues for defence cooperation. “We share unanimous views on combating terrorism and extremism,” Modi stated.

Addressing the South China Sea situation, Modi affirmed, “We are dedicated to ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight by international laws, and we support the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

Ibrahim remarked that all topics, whether sensitive or not, were addressed, reflecting the genuine friendship between the two nations.