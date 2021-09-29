India Lose To Russia In FIDE World Women’s Team Chess Ch’ship

Barcelona: India lost to Russia in a fourth Pool A match in the FIDE World Women’s Team Chess Championship in Sitges here on Wednesday.

The defeat came after two straight wins in the tournament.

D Harika, the top Indian player, held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw as did Mary Ann Gomes against Polina Shuvalova but Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali suffered defeats as the team lot to Russia in the fourth round late on Tuesday.

The Indian women had beaten a strong Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the third round.

However, India has already qualified for the quarterfinals and will face France in the fifth and final preliminary on Wednesday.