Pune: The Indian cricket team suffered a huge heartbreak on Saturday, as New Zealand ended their 11-year unbeaten streak at home by defeating them by 113 runs in the second Test at Pune, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series.

This win marked New Zealand’s first series triumph on Indian soil, with Santner securing a total of 13 wickets in the match. The Indian lineup, with the exception of Yashasvi Jaiswal, collapsed post-lunch on Day 3 of the second Test, stumbling in their pursuit of 359 runs.

The day commenced with New Zealand at 198 for 5, holding a lead of 301 runs. Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips had a tentative start but managed to add crucial runs before Ravindra Jadeja achieved a vital breakthrough. Jadeja outsmarted Blundell with an arm ball that dismissed the Blackcaps’ wicketkeeper. Jadeja and Ashwin troubled the batsmen with their spin, with Jadeja dismissing Santner and Ajaz Patel, while Ashwin removed Southee. A superb piece of fielding by Jadeja led to New Zealand’s dismissal for 255 runs.

India’s innings began spectacularly as Jaiswal dispatched Southee for an impressive six. The left-hander aggressively faced the New Zealand spinners, propelling the run rate. Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma’s slump in form persisted as Santner claimed his wicket. Jaiswal, joined by Shubman Gill, steered India to a solid position at lunch, reaching 81 for 1 in just 12 overs.

However, post-lunch, India’s grip on the game weakened as a silent Pune crowd looked on. Gill’s dismissal was the first blow, with Santner bowling a stunning delivery to remove the key player. Jaiswal kept playing aggressively, reaching his half-century in 41 balls. He and Kohli built a partnership until Santner dismissed Jaiswal for 77.

Santner was pivotal again when confusion between Kohli and Rishabh Pant led to Pant’s run-out without scoring. Kohli then fell to Santner, lbw for 17.

Santner’s remarkable game continued as he claimed his second five-wicket haul, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan. India’s resistance was fading. Glenn Phillips took out Washington Sundar, leaving India reliant on Jadeja and Ashwin.

The pair briefly rallied, pushing India over 200 runs before Santner struck again, removing Ashwin. Akash Deep joined Jadeja, defending 23 balls for a single run, but then fell, leaving India at nine down. Jadeja and Bumrah narrowed the lead, but Ajaz Patel claimed Jadeja’s wicket, ending India’s innings at 245 runs. New Zealand secured victory by 113 runs.