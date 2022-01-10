India Look For First Test Series Win In South Africa

Johannesburg: India will look to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa as the teams gear up for the third and final Test at Cape Town, beginning Tuesday, January 11. The series is currently level after India took the first Test and South Africa bounced back to grab the second.

Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the second Test with upper back spasms, looks set to make his return for the series decider.

“Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit,” India coach Rahul Dravid had said during a virtual press conference after the second Test.

Dravid had further said: “It has been challenging wickets for both the teams, South Africa’s fourth innings was probably their best with the bat. Yes, as a batting unit we can look to seize a few key moments and when we get partnerships, we can look to make them longer. It was challenging in the first innings but we could have gotten 55-60 runs more which could have made a huge difference.”

Jasprit Bumrah will make to look it a special Test, as Cape Town is where he made his Test debut, four years ago.

“Cape Town, January 2018 – is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories,” he had posted on Twitter on Sunday.