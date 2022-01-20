India Logs Over 3 Lakh Daily Cases After 8 Months; Omicron Tally At 9287

New Delhi: The Covid-19 surge continues to sweep across India, driven by the Omicron variant.

India reported 3,17,532 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, breaching the 3 lakh mark for the first time in eight months. On the other hand, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per data:

Active cases: 19,24,051

Recoveries in last 24 hours: 2,23,990

Daily positivity rate: 16.41%

Weekly Positivity Rate:16.06%

Meanwhile, 9,287 total Omicron cases were detected so far, an increase of 3.63% since yesterday.