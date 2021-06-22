India logs lowest single-day Covid case rise in 91 days with 42,640 positives

New Delhi: India recorded 42,640 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,167 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 81,839 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,26,038.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,77,861 with 6,62,521 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,89,302.

A total of 28,87,66,201 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

