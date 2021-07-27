India logs less than 30K Covid-19 cases since March 16

New Delhi: India registered less than 30,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in 132 days (March 16) with 29,689 fresh infections being registered in the last 24 hours.

This took the country active case tally to 3,98,100 which 1.27% of the total cases. The fall in active caseload below 4 lakh is also after 124 days, according to the latest updates from the Union Health Ministry’s Covid bulletin. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

As many as 415 lives were lost to the virus in the last 24 hours, while 42,363 patients were discharged from hospital during the same. This took the cumulative count of deaths to 4,21,382 and recoveries to 3,06,21,469.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 17,20,100 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 45,91,64,121.