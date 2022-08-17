India Logs 9,062 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 9,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The daily positivity rate on August 17 was recorded at 2.49 per cent.

The total recovery rate reached around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,54,064, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,05,058, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,11,252.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,134. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.