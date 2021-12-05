India Logs 8,895 New Covid Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India registered 8,895 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall cases 34,633,255, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The death toll reached 473,326, as two states – Bihar and Kerala – carried out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data.

As per the ministry, the death toll saw a jump of 2,796 fatalities after 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were adjusted in Sunday’s database. Kerala also cleared a backlog of 263 deaths.

The active caseload saw a fall and reached 99,155. It currently accounts for less than 1% of total cases with 0.29 per cent.

On the other hand, as many as 6,918 people recuperated from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,060,774.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.35 per cent, the data also showed.