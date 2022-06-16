India Logs 8,822 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 8,822 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,45,517.

India’s active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 53,637, the Health Ministry said.

India also reported 15 Covid-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,24,792.

With 5,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,67,088.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2 percent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.35 percent. The national recovery rate was 98.66 percent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across India has exceeded 195.5 crore.