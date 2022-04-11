India logs 861 COVID cases

New Delhi: India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.