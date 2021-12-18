India Logs 7,145 New Covid Cases, 289 Deaths

New Delhi: India reported 7,145 new cases of Covid-19 and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 8,706 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stands at 84,565.

While the total recoveries are 3,41,71,471, the total death toll has reached 4,77,158.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,36,66,05,173, with 62,06,244 doses administered in the last 24 hours.