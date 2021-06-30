India logs 45,951 COVID new cases; Active cases drop to 5.37 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded 45,951 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), along with 817 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 60,729 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,94,27,330.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,03,62,848 with 5,37,064 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,98,454.

As per data:

Total cases: 3,03,62,848

Total recoveries: 2,94,27,330

Active cases: 5,37,064

Death toll: 3,98,454

Total Vaccination : 33,28,54,527