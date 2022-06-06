India Logs 4,518 Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged a single-day rise of 4,518 coronavirus infections and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country crossed the 4k mark for the second consecutive day today.

The data updated at 8 am also stated that the number of active cases in the country increased by 1,636 in 24 hours to stand at 24,052.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country’s overall COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent.