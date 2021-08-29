India logs 45,083 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 45,083 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 32,695,030, while the death toll climbed to 437,830 with 4 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.

Active cases rose by 8,783 to stand at 368,558 in the same period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. Active cases constitute 1.10 per cent of total cases and the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands 97.6 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 17,55,327 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 51,86,42,929. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,888,642 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.