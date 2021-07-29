India logs 43,509 new Covid-19 cases, active cases cross 4 lakh-mark

New Delhi: India recorded 43,509 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,528,114 while the death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 daily fatalities, according to Union health ministry update on Thursday.

The active cases declined to 4,03,840 in the said time period, according to data released by the ministry at 8 am. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.27 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases increased by 4404.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.