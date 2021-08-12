India logs 41,195 Covid cases, 490 deaths in a day

New Delhi: The coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in India rose to 32,077,706 on Thursday after 41,195 people were found to be positive of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The daily death toll also saw a rise as 490 people succumbed to the Covid-19, data released by the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll has now reached 429,669.

The number of active cases dipped to 387,987 and now consists 1.21% per cent of the total caseload. As many as 31,260,050 people have recovered from as of Thursday, the data from the health ministry also showed.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 520 million (523,253,450) landmark milestone.